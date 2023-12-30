How to Watch Ohio State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
- In games Ohio State shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes are the 82nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 166th.
- The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).
- Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
West Virginia Stats Insights
- West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 209th.
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- West Virginia has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in road games (68.1).
- The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 in away games.
- When playing at home, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than in away games (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).
- At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.
- At home, West Virginia made 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.