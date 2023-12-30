The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Ohio State shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
  • The Buckeyes are the 82nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 166th.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).
  • Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 209th.
  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • West Virginia has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in road games (68.1).
  • The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than in away games (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).
  • At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.
  • At home, West Virginia made 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

