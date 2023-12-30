The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) welcome in the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.

The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes average are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).

When Ohio State scores more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.8% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 208th.

The Mountaineers put up just 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes give up (64.1).

West Virginia is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in road games (68.1).

Defensively the Buckeyes were better at home last season, surrendering 63.0 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.

Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% away from home.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia put up more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (71.6) last season.

At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).

Beyond the arc, West Virginia made fewer trifectas on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule