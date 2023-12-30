The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.

The Buckeyes score 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.

The Mountaineers average just 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (64.1).

When West Virginia allows fewer than 79.4 points, it is 4-5.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).

Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last year, surrendering 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, Ohio State fared better at home last year, draining 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% clip in road games.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.6.

At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule