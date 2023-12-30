The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 167th.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes record are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).
  • Ohio State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • This season, West Virginia has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 207th.
  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes allow.
  • When West Virginia gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 4-5.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.1).
  • The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 76.3 on the road.
  • Ohio State sunk 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% away from home.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.6.
  • West Virginia knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.