How to Watch Ohio State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) aim to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 166th.
- The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).
- Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- West Virginia has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.8% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 209th.
- The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes allow.
- West Virginia is 4-5 when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.3 away from home.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Ohio State fared better at home last season, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 36.5% clip when playing on the road.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.6.
- The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.
- West Virginia sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
