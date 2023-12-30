The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 166th.
  • The Buckeyes record 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.
  • When Ohio State puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
  • The Mountaineers score only 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (64.1).
  • When West Virginia allows fewer than 79.4 points, it is 4-5.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last season, surrendering 63.0 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
  • At home, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.
  • At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).
  • At home, West Virginia made 7.8 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.