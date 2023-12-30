The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) hope to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.

The Buckeyes put up 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).

At home, the Buckeyes ceded 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than in road games (76.3).

Ohio State made 6.7 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% when playing on the road.

