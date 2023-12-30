The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-9.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-10.5) 146.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Ohio State is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

West Virginia has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Mountaineers games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), Ohio State is 31st in the country. It is far higher than that, 19th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Buckeyes were +7000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +6500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.

Ohio State has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 West Virginia, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks much better (69th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (124th).

The Mountaineers were +5500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +25000, which is the second-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +25000, West Virginia has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

