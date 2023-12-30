The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. West Virginia matchup.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-9.5) 146.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-9.5) 146.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Ohio State has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Buckeyes games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

West Virginia is 5-7-0 ATS this year.

In the Mountaineers' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Ohio State is 31st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (21st-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Buckeyes have experienced the 43rd-biggest change this season, improving from +7000 at the start to +6500.

The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 West Virginia is 69th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+25000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 123rd, a difference of 54 spots.

The Mountaineers' national championship odds have dropped from +5500 at the beginning of the season to +25000, the second-biggest change among all teams.

West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

