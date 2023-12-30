Ohio State vs. West Virginia: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Ohio State has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of seven out of the Buckeyes' 12 games this season have hit the over.
- West Virginia has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Mountaineers' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6500
- Ohio State is 31st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (18th-best).
- The Buckeyes have experienced the 43rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +7000 at the start of the season to +6500.
- The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.
