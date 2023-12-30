How to Watch the Ohio vs. Bellarmine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio Bobcats (3-6) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats put up an average of 62.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 76.6 the Knights give up to opponents.
- Bellarmine is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 62.1 points.
- The Knights put up 9.4 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Bobcats give up (73.9).
- Bellarmine has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 73.9 points.
- Ohio is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.
- The Knights are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats allow to opponents (41%).
- The Bobcats make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ohio Leaders
- Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Madi Mace: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.5 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)
- Aylasia Fantrov: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|L 82-62
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/17/2023
|Indiana State
|W 65-62
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/21/2023
|@ Butler
|L 69-49
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Knights Hall
|1/3/2024
|Akron
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
