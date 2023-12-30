The Ohio Bobcats (3-6) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats put up an average of 62.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 76.6 the Knights give up to opponents.

Bellarmine is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 62.1 points.

The Knights put up 9.4 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Bobcats give up (73.9).

Bellarmine has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 73.9 points.

Ohio is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.

The Knights are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats allow to opponents (41%).

The Bobcats make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Madi Mace: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.5 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.5 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29) Aylasia Fantrov: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Schedule