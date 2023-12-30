The Ohio Bobcats (3-6) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats put up an average of 62.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 76.6 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • Bellarmine is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 62.1 points.
  • The Knights put up 9.4 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Bobcats give up (73.9).
  • Bellarmine has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 73.9 points.
  • Ohio is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.
  • The Knights are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats allow to opponents (41%).
  • The Bobcats make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio Leaders

  • Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
  • Madi Mace: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.5 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)
  • Aylasia Fantrov: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse L 82-62 Convocation Center Ohio
12/17/2023 Indiana State W 65-62 Convocation Center Ohio
12/21/2023 @ Butler L 69-49 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Bellarmine - Knights Hall
1/3/2024 Akron - Convocation Center Ohio
1/6/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

