The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) are favored (-1.5) to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Ohio vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -1.5 142.5

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Ohio has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 142.5 points.

The average over/under for Ohio's matchups this season is 150.5, 8.0 more points than this game's point total.

Ohio has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Ohio (3-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 25.6% less often than Davidson (5-4-0) this season.

Ohio vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 3 33.3% 72.9 153.2 65.3 135.5 135.6 Ohio 8 80% 80.3 153.2 70.2 135.5 149.9

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

The Bobcats put up an average of 80.3 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Ohio is 3-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Ohio vs. Davidson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 5-4-0 3-3 4-5-0 Ohio 3-7-0 0-0 5-5-0

Ohio vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Ohio 7-8 Home Record 14-1 6-6 Away Record 4-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.5 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

