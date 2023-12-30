The Buffalo Sabres (14-18-4) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-7) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH. The Sabres fell to the Boston Bruins 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 6-5 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Blue Jackets have a 4-4-2 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 40 goals while allowing 42 in that time. On the power play, 23 opportunities have resulted in five goals (21.7% success rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Sabres 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-200)

Sabres (-200) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 12-18-7 this season and are 3-7-10 in overtime contests.

Columbus has earned 14 points (4-5-6) in its 15 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Columbus has scored two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-7-2 record).

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals 22 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (11-6-5).

Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games this season and has recorded 19 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 3-4-3 (nine points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 27 games. The Blue Jackets finished 9-14-4 in those matchups (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 3.16 15th 26th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.68 31st 20th 30.1 Shots 29.5 25th 11th 29.6 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 26th 13.33% Power Play % 15.53% 25th 23rd 78.26% Penalty Kill % 80.77% 13th

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

