With the Detroit Lions taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is Sam LaPorta a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta has collected 776 yards receiving (51.7 per game) and nine TDs, reeling in 74 passes on 101 targets.

LaPorta has reeled in a TD pass in six of 15 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1 Week 10 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 12 Packers 8 5 47 1 Week 13 @Saints 9 9 140 1 Week 14 @Bears 6 2 23 0 Week 15 Broncos 6 5 56 3 Week 16 @Vikings 3 3 18 0

