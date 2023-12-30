For bracketology insights on Toledo and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

Want to bet on Toledo's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Toledo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 39

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo's best wins

On December 6 against the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in the RPI, Toledo registered its signature win of the season, a 69-46 victory at home. Quinesha Lockett compiled a team-best 20 points with two rebounds and four assists in the game against Michigan.

Next best wins

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 75/RPI) on November 8

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 164/RPI) on November 25

74-73 over SMU (No. 227/RPI) on November 24

78-65 on the road over Oakland (No. 271/RPI) on December 17

65-35 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 273/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Toledo is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

The Rockets have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Toledo faces the 32nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Rockets' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams over .500.

Reviewing Toledo's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Toledo's next game

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Toledo Rockets

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Toledo Rockets Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Toledo games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.