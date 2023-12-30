Toledo vs. Wyoming: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Arizona Bowl
The Toledo Rockets are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1.5), in this season's Arizona Bowl, where they will meet the Wyoming Cowboys. The game kicks off at 4:30 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on Barstool from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. Wyoming matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Toledo vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Channel: Barstool
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Toledo vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-1.5)
|45.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-1.5)
|45.5
|-118
|-102
Toledo vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Toledo has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Rockets have an ATS record of 4-7.
- Wyoming is 7-3-1 ATS this year.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-2.
Toledo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|-274
|Bet $274 to win $100
