The Toledo Rockets are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1.5), in this season's Arizona Bowl, where they will meet the Wyoming Cowboys. The game kicks off at 4:30 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on Barstool from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. Wyoming matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: Barstool

Barstool City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Toledo has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Rockets have an ATS record of 4-7.

Wyoming is 7-3-1 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-2.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC -274 Bet $274 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.