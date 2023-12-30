The Arizona Bowl features a matchup of the Wyoming Cowboys (who are 3.5-point favorites) and the Toledo Rockets on December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on Barstool. The over/under is 44.5.

While Wyoming ranks 51st in total defense with 360.3 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 25th-worst (324.8 yards per game). With 33.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Toledo ranks 27th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 26th, surrendering 20.6 points per contest.

Toledo vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Barstool

Wyoming vs Toledo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -3.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Toledo Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Rockets are gaining 427.0 yards per game (-26-worst in college football) and conceding 331.3 (47th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Rockets are putting up 37.7 points per game (25th-best in college football), and allowing 23.7 (24th-worst).

Toledo is accumulating 261.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (67th in the nation), and allowing 218.0 per game (third-worst).

Just looing at rushing yards during the past three games, the Rockets are 93rd in college football (166.0 per game), and 68th in that category defensively (113.3 conceded per game).

The Rockets have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

Toledo has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Week 18 MAC Betting Trends

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo's ATS record is 5-7-0 this year.

The Rockets have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Out of Toledo's 12 games with a set total, six have hit the over (50%).

Toledo lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Toledo has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 2,648 yards (203.7 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 563 yards (43.3 ypg) on 123 carries with seven touchdowns.

Peny Boone is his team's leading rusher with 194 carries for 1,400 yards, or 107.7 per game. He's found paydirt 15 times on the ground, as well. Boone has also chipped in with 15 catches for 216 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has racked up 622 receiving yards on 47 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Junior Vandeross III has 44 receptions (on 68 targets) for a total of 611 yards (47.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres' 24 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 434 yards (33.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Judge Culpepper has collected 9.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 7.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Dallas Gant is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 72 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Maxen Hook leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 61 tackles and three passes defended.

