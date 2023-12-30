The Arizona Bowl will feature the Wyoming Cowboys hitting the field against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Wyoming is averaging 26.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 76th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 46th, giving up 22.9 points per game. In terms of total yards, Toledo ranks 35th in the FBS (425.8 total yards per game) and 28th on the other side of the ball (329.5 total yards allowed per contest).

Toledo vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: Barstool

Barstool City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Toledo vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Toledo Wyoming 425.8 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (113th) 329.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (37th) 203.1 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.5 (65th) 222.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (119th) 20 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (11th) 18 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (30th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 2,648 yards on 201-of-317 passing with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 563 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has rushed 194 times for 1,400 yards, with 15 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 216 yards and one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has racked up 622 receiving yards on 47 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Junior Vandeross III has put up a 611-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 44 passes on 68 targets.

Anthony Torres' 24 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 434 yards (33.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley leads Wyoming with 1,823 yards (151.9 ypg) on 146-of-241 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 403 rushing yards on 101 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Harrison Waylee has racked up 856 yards on 146 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 39 catches for 425 yards (35.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 28.8 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

John Michael Gyllenborg has a total of 316 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

