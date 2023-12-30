The Wyoming Cowboys will battle the Toledo Rockets in the Arizona Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Wyoming vs. Toledo?

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: Barstool

Barstool City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wyoming 26, Toledo 24

Wyoming 26, Toledo 24 Wyoming has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Cowboys have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, and won in each game.

Toledo lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Rockets have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Toledo (+3.5)



Toledo (+3.5) Wyoming is 7-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Toledo owns a record of 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Rockets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) This season, six of Wyoming's 12 games have gone over Saturday's total of 44.5 points.

In the Toledo's 13 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 44.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.7 points per game, 15.2 points more than the over/under of 44.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 44.6 45.7 Implied Total AVG 28.1 27.2 29.2 ATS Record 7-3-1 4-1-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-0 0-4

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 49.2 50 Implied Total AVG 31.1 31.7 30.5 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

