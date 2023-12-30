Saturday's contest that pits the Villanova Wildcats (7-5) against the Xavier Musketeers (1-9) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-49 in favor of Villanova, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Musketeers dropped their last matchup 76-55 against DePaul on Wednesday.

Xavier vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Xavier vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 74, Xavier 49

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The Musketeers' best victory this season came against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 298) in our computer rankings. The Musketeers took home the 68-43 win at home on December 15.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Xavier is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.4 FG% Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kaysia Woods: 9.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

9.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Daniela Lopez: 4.6 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' -125 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 52.7 points per game (340th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per contest (207th in college basketball).

At home the Musketeers are putting up 59.6 points per game, 12.6 more than they are averaging away (47.0).

Xavier gives up 67.4 points per game at home, and 59.3 away.

