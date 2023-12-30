Can we count on Yegor Chinakhov lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Buffalo Sabres at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

  • Chinakhov has scored in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.4% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

