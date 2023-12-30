Yegor Chinakhov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Considering a wager on Chinakhov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Chinakhov has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 14:33 on the ice per game.

Chinakhov has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Chinakhov has a point in 11 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

Chinakhov has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Chinakhov has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Chinakhov has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 2 16 Points 3 10 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.