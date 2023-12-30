What are Youngstown State's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Youngstown State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Youngstown State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 2-1 NR NR 118

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State's best wins

Youngstown State registered its best win of the season on November 29, when it took down the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank No. 140 in the RPI rankings, 94-69. That signature win versus Cleveland State featured a team-best 19 points from Brandon Rush. Brett Thompson, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

75-68 at home over Utah Tech (No. 168/RPI) on November 17

78-72 on the road over Ohio (No. 281/RPI) on December 6

72-68 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 300/RPI) on December 9

71-57 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on December 2

75-65 at home over Navy (No. 347/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Youngstown State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Youngstown State has been handed the 181st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Penguins' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

Of Youngstown St's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Youngstown State's next game

Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Youngstown State Penguins Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Youngstown State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.