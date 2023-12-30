Will Youngstown State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Youngstown State's complete tournament resume.

How Youngstown State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 2-3 NR NR 307

Youngstown State's best wins

Youngstown State, in its signature win of the season, beat the Akron Zips 53-52 on December 6. Emily Saunders, as the top scorer in the victory over Akron, put up 13 points, while Dena Jarrells was second on the squad with 12.

Next best wins

70-63 at home over Oakland (No. 278/RPI) on January 3

55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 330/RPI) on November 8

58-56 at home over IUPUI (No. 331/RPI) on December 31

69-32 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 357/RPI) on December 9

Youngstown State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Penguins are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Penguins are 5-4 -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Youngstown State is playing the 318th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Penguins' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing YSU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Youngstown State's next game

Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Cleveland State Vikings vs. Youngstown State Penguins Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

