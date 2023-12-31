Which basketball team sits on top of the A-10? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

A-10 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Dayton

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 27-3
  • Odds to Win A-10: +200
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
  • Last Game: W 78-69 vs Longwood

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Davidson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Saint Joseph's (PA)

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win A-10: +400
  • Overall Rank: 66th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
  • Last Game: W 97-56 vs Loyola (MD)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rhode Island
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. VCU

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win A-10: +700
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
  • Last Game: W 87-73 vs Gardner-Webb

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Bonaventure
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. UMass

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
  • Last Game: W 79-66 vs Siena

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Duquesne
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Duquesne

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Odds to Win A-10: +650
  • Overall Rank: 85th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
  • Last Game: W 95-47 vs Cleary

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UMass
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Saint Bonaventure

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Odds to Win A-10: +550
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
  • Last Game: W 62-61 vs Akron

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ VCU
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. George Mason

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Odds to Win A-10: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
  • Last Game: W 94-69 vs N.C. A&T

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ La Salle
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Richmond

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 102nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
  • Last Game: W 59-38 vs Lafayette

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Bonaventure
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Davidson

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Odds to Win A-10: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 109th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
  • Last Game: W 72-69 vs Ohio

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Dayton
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Loyola Chicago

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Odds to Win A-10: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
  • Last Game: W 73-35 vs Central Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Louis
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. George Washington

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Odds to Win A-10: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 157th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
  • Last Game: W 69-63 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fordham
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. La Salle

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Odds to Win A-10: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 160th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
  • Last Game: L 71-66 vs Howard

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: George Mason
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Saint Louis

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Odds to Win A-10: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 167th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
  • Last Game: L 82-70 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola Chicago
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Odds to Win A-10: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 211th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
  • Last Game: W 82-71 vs Northeastern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

15. Fordham

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Odds to Win A-10: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 224th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
  • Last Game: W 87-78 vs Columbia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ George Washington
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.