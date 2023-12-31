Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Women's Big 12 Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Big 12 Power Rankings
1. Texas
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 28-3
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
- Last Game: L 85-79 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Baylor
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: W 85-79 vs Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: TCU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Kansas State
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 28-3
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
- Last Game: W 66-41 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. West Virginia
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: W 85-60 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. TCU
- Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
- Last Game: W 81-67 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Baylor
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Iowa State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: W 76-68 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: Kansas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Kansas
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 85-60 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: W 79-71 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: W 69-52 vs UCF
Next Game
- Opponent: @ BYU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: L 76-68 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCF
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
11. UCF
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
- Last Game: L 69-52 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Opponent: Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
12. Houston
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: L 79-71 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: L 66-41 vs Kansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ West Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. BYU
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
- Last Game: L 81-67 vs TCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Oklahoma
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
