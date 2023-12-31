Red Wings vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 31
The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, with both teams back in action after a vistory. The Bruins took down the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators.
The Red Wings' offense has put up 31 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 40 goals. They have had 34 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (17.6%). They are 3-7-0 over those contests.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Red Wings 4, Bruins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have a 17-15-4 record this season and are 4-4-8 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Detroit has earned 14 points (5-7-4) in its 16 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Red Wings registered just one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- Detroit has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Red Wings have earned 37 points in their 25 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Detroit has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 7-3-2 (16 points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 22 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|15th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|3.56
|3rd
|5th
|2.59
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|25th
|14th
|30.8
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|26th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|27th
|4th
|27.88%
|Power Play %
|21.68%
|14th
|3rd
|85.94%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.16%
|14th
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
