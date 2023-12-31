Can we count on Christian Fischer lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in three games against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Fischer has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:37 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:52 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:05 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

