Sunday's game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has the Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) squaring off against the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-66 victory, heavily favoring Cleveland State.

The game has no line set.

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023

2:00 PM ET

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 79, IUPUI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-12.9)

Cleveland State (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

IUPUI has a 2-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Cleveland State, who is 9-4-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jaguars are 5-5-0 and the Vikings are 6-7-0. IUPUI is 2-8 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games, while Cleveland State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Other Horizon League Predictions

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +90 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.1 points per game (155th in college basketball) and allow 69.6 per outing (145th in college basketball).

The 37 rebounds per game Cleveland State accumulates rank 168th in college basketball. Their opponents record 37.9.

Cleveland State connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

Cleveland State has committed 3.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (174th in college basketball) while forcing 15.4 (23rd in college basketball).

