How to Watch Cleveland State vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- This season, the Vikings have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.
- Cleveland State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 165th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 355th.
- The Vikings put up only 0.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Jaguars allow (76).
- Cleveland State is 4-2 when scoring more than 76 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Cleveland State is putting up 80.9 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 69.7 points per contest.
- The Vikings give up 63.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 77.3 in away games.
- In terms of total threes made, Cleveland State has played worse at home this season, averaging 7.3 treys per game, compared to 7.5 away from home. Meanwhile, it has posted a 38.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% clip in road games.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 76-69
|Carver Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 90-77
|Wolstein Center
|12/28/2023
|Oakland
|W 75-67
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/7/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Wolstein Center
