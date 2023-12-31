The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cleveland State vs. IUPUI matchup in this article.

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Betting Trends

Cleveland State has put together an 8-3-2 ATS record so far this year.

The Vikings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

IUPUI has covered just twice in 11 chances against the spread this season.

A total of five Jaguars games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.