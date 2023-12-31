Cleveland State vs. IUPUI December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Horizon League slate includes the IUPUI Jaguars (3-9, 0-2 Horizon League) against the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Tristan Enaruna: 17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 13.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 12.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tevin Smith: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Arnett: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Jlynn Counter: 16 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Monroe: 11 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kidtrell Blocker: 7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Qwanzi Samuels: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison
|IUPUI Rank
|IUPUI AVG
|Cleveland State AVG
|Cleveland State Rank
|338th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|75
|180th
|326th
|78.5
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|136th
|356th
|29.9
|Rebounds
|36.5
|188th
|260th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|12.5
|17th
|363rd
|3.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|235th
|346th
|10
|Assists
|11.3
|310th
|294th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.4
|146th
