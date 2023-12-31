Will David Perron Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will David Perron score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will David Perron score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Perron stats and insights
- In six of 30 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken five shots in three games versus the Bruins this season, and has scored two goals.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Perron's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Perron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|5:30
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
