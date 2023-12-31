In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Dylan Larkin to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

Larkin has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken 13 shots in three games versus the Bruins this season, and has scored two goals.

On the power play, Larkin has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:22 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:44 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Home L 4-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:10 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

