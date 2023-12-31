Dylan Larkin will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins face off at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Fancy a bet on Larkin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin has averaged 19:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Larkin has scored a goal in 12 of 30 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 19 of 30 games this year, Larkin has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 30 games this year, Larkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Larkin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Larkin has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Larkin Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 30 Games 6 30 Points 7 13 Goals 3 17 Assists 4

