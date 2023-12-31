Can we anticipate J.T. Compher scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

  • In six of 31 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has taken three shots in three games versus the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Compher has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 18.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.