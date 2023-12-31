The Detroit Red Wings, with J.T. Compher, take the ice Sunday versus the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Compher's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Compher vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Compher has averaged 17:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Compher has scored a goal in six of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Compher has a point in 16 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points six times.

Compher has an assist in 13 of 31 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Compher has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Compher Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 5 22 Points 4 7 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.