Can we anticipate Jeff Petry finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

Petry has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In three games against the Bruins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Petry has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 2.9% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:22 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:17 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

