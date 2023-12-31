Will Joe Veleno score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In three games versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Veleno's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 0 2 23:06 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 22:11 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

