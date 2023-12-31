Seeking an updated view of the MAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Toledo

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-3

7-3 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 94-52 vs Hillsdale

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Miami (OH)

@ Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Ball State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 25-4

10-2 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: W 95-58 vs Oakland City

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Michigan

@ Western Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

3. Bowling Green

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-7

6-4 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 84-35 vs Indiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Central Michigan

@ Central Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Kent State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-9

6-4 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: W 109-31 vs La Roche

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Buffalo

@ Buffalo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

5. Buffalo

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 15-12

6-4 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: W 70-61 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6. Akron

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

5-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: W 53-48 vs Canisius

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Western Michigan

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-13

5-5 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: L 84-47 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: W 98-32 vs Concordia (IL)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9. Ohio

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-21

3-7 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: L 70-66 vs Bellarmine

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 7-21

2-8 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: L 53-44 vs Austin Peay

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

11. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-24

3-7 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: W 69-44 vs Saginaw Valley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

12. Central Michigan

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-26

1-8 | 1-26 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: L 67-57 vs North Dakota State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game