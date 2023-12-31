When the Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will Michael Rasmussen score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

  • Rasmussen has scored in six of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In three games against the Bruins this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.
  • Rasmussen averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:20 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:50 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

