Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
In the upcoming matchup against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Moritz Seider to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- Seider has scored in five of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in three games (five shots).
- On the power play, Seider has accumulated three goals and nine assists.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.6% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|26:28
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:04
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 6-3
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
