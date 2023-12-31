The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Olli Maatta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In three games versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Maatta has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:03 Home W 5-4 OT 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

