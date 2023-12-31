On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Patrick Kane going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

