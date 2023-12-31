Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Little Caesars Arena. Does a wager on Kane intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Patrick Kane vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 19:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In five of 12 games this season, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kane has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Kane has an assist in five of 12 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Kane goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 12 Games 2 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.