The Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand and the Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 17 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 20 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.2 shots per game and shooting 14.7%. This places him among the leaders for Detroit with 37 total points (1.0 per game).

Larkin is a top contributor for Detroit, with 30 total points this season. In 30 games, he has netted 13 goals and provided 17 assists.

This season, Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals and contributed 16 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 27.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a 5-3-0 record this season, with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). In 8 games, he has 210 saves, and has given up 17 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Bruins Players to Watch

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (48 points), via collected 22 goals and 26 assists.

Marchand is another key contributor for Boston, with 32 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

Charlie Coyle's total of 24 points is via 12 goals and 12 assists.

Jeremy Swayman (10-2-4) has a 2.2 goals against average and a .929% save percentage (second-best in league).

Red Wings vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 15th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.56 3rd 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 14th 30.8 Shots 29.9 22nd 26th 32.1 Shots Allowed 32.2 27th 4th 27.88% Power Play % 21.68% 14th 3rd 85.94% Penalty Kill % 80.16% 14th

