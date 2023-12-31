On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Shayne Gostisbehere going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • In seven of 35 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Bruins this season in three games (two shots).
  • On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and 12 assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:48 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:32 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 24:48 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:23 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.