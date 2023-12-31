Sunday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) and Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) squaring off at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has a projected final score of 82-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Raiders, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 82, Milwaukee 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-4.3)

Wright State (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 158.8

Both Milwaukee and Wright State are 4-7-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Panthers and the Raiders are 8-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Milwaukee is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games, while Wright State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (posting 83.5 points per game, 30th in college basketball, and conceding 78.8 per contest, 329th in college basketball) and have a +62 scoring differential.

Wright State wins the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 34.9 rebounds per game, 250th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.2.

Wright State hits 6 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.1% from deep (116th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.6%.

Wright State forces 11.7 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (138th in college basketball).

