The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing skid when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders make 52.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Wright State has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Raiders sit at 251st.
  • The 83.5 points per game the Raiders put up are 5.8 more points than the Panthers give up (77.7).
  • When Wright State totals more than 77.7 points, it is 5-2.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

  • Wright State is scoring 89.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.9 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (76.8).
  • The Raiders allow 73.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 91 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Wright State is sinking 1.7 fewer threes per game (5.3) than away from home (7). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in road games (40%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Miami (OH) W 92-82 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/22/2023 Muskingum W 101-54 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/29/2023 @ Green Bay L 88-77 Resch Center
12/31/2023 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 Cleveland State - Wright State University Nutter Center
1/6/2024 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

