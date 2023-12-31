Sunday's contest at UPMC Events Center has the Wright State Raiders (8-6) matching up with the Robert Morris Colonials (6-6) at 12:00 PM (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Wright State by a score of 68-64, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Raiders enter this matchup after an 82-68 win against Youngstown State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 68, Robert Morris 64

Other Horizon Predictions

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders registered their best win of the season on November 27, when they beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 155 in our computer rankings, 89-78.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 155) on November 27

66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 259) on December 22

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 276) on November 18

82-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 278) on December 29

81-67 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 283) on December 9

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)

19.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85) Layne Ferrell: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Kacee Baumhower: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Rachel Loobie: 7.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Cara VanKempen: 5.1 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders have a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 108th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.1 per contest to rank 278th in college basketball.

In 2023-24, Wright State has scored 73.7 points per game in Horizon play, and 71.3 overall.

In 2023-24 the Raiders are averaging 10.5 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (67.3).

In 2023-24 Wright State is conceding 9.2 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (74.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.