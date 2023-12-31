Wright State vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Sunday's contest at UPMC Events Center has the Wright State Raiders (8-6) matching up with the Robert Morris Colonials (6-6) at 12:00 PM (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Wright State by a score of 68-64, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Raiders enter this matchup after an 82-68 win against Youngstown State on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wright State vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wright State vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wright State 68, Robert Morris 64
Other Horizon Predictions
- Cleveland State vs Green Bay
- Cleveland State vs Green Bay
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Milwaukee
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Milwaukee
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders registered their best win of the season on November 27, when they beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 155 in our computer rankings, 89-78.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 155) on November 27
- 66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 259) on December 22
- 72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 276) on November 18
- 82-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 278) on December 29
- 81-67 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 283) on December 9
Wright State Leaders
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)
- Layne Ferrell: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Kacee Baumhower: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
- Rachel Loobie: 7.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Cara VanKempen: 5.1 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders have a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 108th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.1 per contest to rank 278th in college basketball.
- In 2023-24, Wright State has scored 73.7 points per game in Horizon play, and 71.3 overall.
- In 2023-24 the Raiders are averaging 10.5 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (67.3).
- In 2023-24 Wright State is conceding 9.2 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (74.2).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.